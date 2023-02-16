The conspiracy behind vibrator addiction, 5-HTP alternatives for depression & more 🎙️ February Biohacking Q&A #23

We answer the following Biohacking and Lifehacking questions in this February Q&A podcast.How to overcome vibrator addiction?

Alternatives to 5-HTP for depression?

What is the best combination of brain supplements?

Alternatives to Resveratrol?

Phenylalanine for bipolar depression?

Is a large Choline dose the same as a smaller Alpha-GPC dose?

Does N-Acetyl Cysteine treat Phenibut withdrawal?





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1579-q-a-23

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.