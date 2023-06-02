© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3 COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BIDEN FALLS ON FACE AT AIR FORCE GRADUATION CEREMONY https://www.trunews.com/stream/ww3-commander-in-chief-biden-falls-on-face-at-air-force-graduation-ceremony
President Joe Biden tripped and fell onto the stage while handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was seen being helped up to his feet by Air Force officials. Here is a video of the aging President’s mishap today.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/01/23