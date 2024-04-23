Adey Bell - "Lady Like" - Live @ Guava - [Piano/Psychedelic]

Adey Bell YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Oracle88

The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.

Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.

As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.





Adey is the star of and composer for the feature film “The Last Avatar” from Sacred Mysteries via Gaia TV.

She is currently finishing her 3rd album, Silver Wheel & touring the West Coast of USA.

She is also co- facilitating many “Womvns Retreats” specializing in the Blood Rites, Womvn’s healing Ritual Magic, & Personal Mythology.

In addition to her stunningly soulful, angelic voice and unreal piano chops, Adey’s repertoire of soul-stirring, deliciously composed originals make her impossible to classify.