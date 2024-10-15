Australian Lawmakers Wake Up and Call for Worldwide mRNA Ban - "We F****d Up!"

Australian lawmakers and officials are now coming forward in droves, admitting they were misled by Big Pharma and the global elite into enforcing some of the most coercive and draconian vaccine mandates in the world.



With the rising toll of deaths and undeniable evidence of harm, legislators are calling for an urgent inquiry and demanding the immediate suspension of mRNA vaccines globally.





A major study involving 1.7 million children has found that heart damage only appeared in children who had received Covid mRNA vaccines. Not a single unvaccinated child in the group suffered from heart-related problems.



In addition, the researchers note zero children from the entire group, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from COVID-19.



Furthermore, the study found that Covid shots offered the children very little protection from the virus, with many becoming infected after just 14 to 15 weeks of receiving an injection. The 1.7 million children observed in the study were between the ages of 5 to 15 and were registered with the UK’s National Healthcare System (NHS).



The study was conducted by a team of leading UK medical doctors, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, and public health experts led by Oxford University’s Professor Colm D Andrews. A preprint of the study’s paper was published in the MedRxiv medical journal. The researchers were investigating the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine in fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children and teenagers. However, they discovered that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis only emerged in the vaccinated group.



Zero cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were found in the unvaccinated group. Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart. Pericarditis is a condition where the sac around the heart becomes inflamed, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. Both disorders restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause clots, strokes, heart attacks, cardiac arrest, and ultimately sudden death.



The group of data included over 1.7 million children. Their research confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly in adolescents. The research also confirmed that even in 2021, when the vaccine was first authorized for children and teens, that age group did not face a high risk for COVID-19-related serious outcomes.



The Covid mRNA shots did create an unnecessary risk of heart failure in children. Concerns are continuing to mount over the long-term impact of young or healthy people being pushed into taking dangerous vaccines for a virus that wasn’t a threat to them.



Another study has identified a shocking 500% surge in deaths among children who have been “vaccinated” for Covid with mRNA shots. The alarming study of 64,000 children and teenagers found that kids are six times more likely to die after receiving a Covid “vaccine” when compared to unvaccinated.



“The study highlights a strong link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of new-onset asthma in children, which is even more marked in those vaccinated.” Yet, buried deeper into the study it is revealed that those numbers refer to asthma or death.



While explaining the data on the “Incidence of new-onset asthma in the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 groups,” the researchers wrote:



“4.7% of COVID-19-infected unvaccinated children developed new-onset asthma or death, compared to 2.0% in their non-COVID-19 counterparts within a year.



“For Cohort 2, COVID-19-infected vaccinated children exhibited an 8.3% incidence of new-onset asthma or death, which was higher than the 3.1% observed in those who were not infected.”



The researchers show that 354 of the 64,000 children and teenagers who received a Covid mRNA shot died within a year after vaccination – a death rate of almost six kids per 1,000.



In contrast, only 309 out of 320,000 unvaccinated kids died, fewer than one per 1,000.



Both the difference and the absolute death rates reported in the study are shockingly high.



Covid infections did not cause more deaths, the data shows.



