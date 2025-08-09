Putin & Trump to MEET next week in Alaska, August 15th

Putin & Trump to MEET next week in Alaska

What’s known:

Putin’s 1st US trip in nearly a decade, 1st with Trump since 2019

Alaska ‘LOGICAL’ as 2 are ‘close neighbours’

Ushakov: economic interests INTERSECT in Alaska and Arctic

Focus — LONG-term Ukraine peace

NO mention of Zelensky by Trump

Here's Trump's post about it:

The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114995403653615328

