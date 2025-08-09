Putin & Trump to MEET next week in Alaska, August 15th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin & Trump to MEET next week in Alaska
What’s known:
Putin’s 1st US trip in nearly a decade, 1st with Trump since 2019
Alaska ‘LOGICAL’ as 2 are ‘close neighbours’
Ushakov: economic interests INTERSECT in Alaska and Arctic
Focus — LONG-term Ukraine peace
NO mention of Zelensky by Trump
Here's Trump's post about it:
The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114995403653615328