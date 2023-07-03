Dr. Jane Ruby Show GMO Mosquitoes, Malaria Treatment & Hydroxychloroquine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ann Vandersteel legally acquired Hydroxychloroquine that was confiscated by the FDA. Hydroxychloroquine is the treatment for all forms of malaria & for prevention. Bill Gates funded the development of GMO mosquitoes that were released in Texas & Florida. There have already been locally acquired malaria cases reported. Also Vandersteel’s reports on the Aspen Institute Conference of the WEF.