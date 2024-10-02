Bill of Rights: 5 Hidden Truths They Never Teach

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most of what they teach about the Bill of Rights completely skips over much of the real history. From the reason the Federalists opposed it, to Madison’s flip-flop, and the totally ignored preamble - on this episode, I’ve got 5 key - and mostly hidden - truths about that just might change the way you view the Bill of Rights.
Path to Liberty: October 2, 2024