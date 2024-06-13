BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & INSOMNIA!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
85 views • 11 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

How Methylene Blue Optimizes Mitochondrial Function - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/3ZqaYR5

Methylene Blue Improves NAD+ - (Science Based) - https://bit.ly/3M0I5b0

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & INSOMNIA!


Methylene Blue is a nootropic that many people use to optimize ATP and mitochondrial function.


Methylene Blue is not just a nootropic. It also boasts numerous scientific detox and healing effects, making it a versatile tool for addressing various health issues and symptoms. Additionally, it can enhance energy levels and cognitive function.


However, certain people find that Methylene Blue induces insomnia, and obviously, this is not a good thing. In this video, "WARNING METHYLENE BLUE & INSOMNIA!" I explain why this can occur and how to avoid this from happening ever again when you are using Methylene Blue!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
mitochondrial functionmethylene bluebest time to take methylene bluemethylene blue atpmethylene blue mitochondriamethylene blue insomniawhen to take methylene bluewarning methylene blue and insomniamethylene blue insomnia effectsmethylene blue and insomniacan methylene blue cause insomnia
