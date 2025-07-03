Dodgers vs White Sox – Ohtani Blasts 30th HR, Kershaw Returns!





Shohei Ohtani smashed his 30th home run of the season as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 to open their mid-week series. With the Dodgers on a red-hot streak—winning 12 of their last 15—Clayton Kershaw is set to return to the mound tonight. Can L.A. keep rolling?





Subscribe to News Plus Globe for the latest MLB action, highlights, and sports updates!





#Dodgers #ShoheiOhtani #ClaytonKershaw #WhiteSox #DodgersVsWhiteSox #MLB2025 #Ohtani #BaseballHighlights #LADodgers #MLBNews #HomeRun #SportsNews #NewsPlusGlobe