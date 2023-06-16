The Voice - What is the real motivation? It's as sly as a toilet rodent.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please watch this very important presentation. The Australian Public are NOT being told the full story. They are being duped again just like in the 1967 referendum when the word 'Indigenous' crept in to our constitution.
https://roobsflyers.com/the-australian-constitution-is-racist
https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/public-briefing-1967-referendum
At least in this public briefing of the 1967 Referendum the public was given both sides of the argument, is that happening now?
NO it is not.
https://kevinloughrey.com.au/
VOTE NO TO APARTHEID - VOTE NO TO RACISM AND DIVISION - VOTE NO TO THE VOICE
