The Voice - What is the real motivation? It's as sly as a toilet rodent.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
29 views • 06/16/2023

Please watch this very important presentation. The Australian Public are NOT being told the full story. They are being duped again just like in the 1967 referendum when the word 'Indigenous' crept in to our constitution.


https://roobsflyers.com/the-australian-constitution-is-racist


https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/public-briefing-1967-referendum


At least in this public briefing of the 1967 Referendum the public was given both sides of the argument, is that happening now?


NO it is not.


https://kevinloughrey.com.au/


VOTE NO TO APARTHEID - VOTE NO TO RACISM AND DIVISION - VOTE NO TO THE VOICE


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiaroobs flyerskevin loughreyvoice to parliament1967 referendumthe australian constitution is racistvote no to the voice
