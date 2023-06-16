The Voice - What is the real motivation? It's as sly as a toilet rodent.

Please watch this very important presentation. The Australian Public are NOT being told the full story. They are being duped again just like in the 1967 referendum when the word 'Indigenous' crept in to our constitution.





https://roobsflyers.com/the-australian-constitution-is-racist





https://roobsflyers.com/pdf/public-briefing-1967-referendum





At least in this public briefing of the 1967 Referendum the public was given both sides of the argument, is that happening now?





NO it is not.





https://kevinloughrey.com.au/





VOTE NO TO APARTHEID - VOTE NO TO RACISM AND DIVISION - VOTE NO TO THE VOICE





Join Roobs Flyers:





http://roobsflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers





Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs





Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine





Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer





Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers





Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.