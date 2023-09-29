Ezekiel 16

Proverbs 4:7

The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom, and whatever you get, get insight.





John 7:24

Do not judge by appearances, but judge with right judgment.”





Ephesians 4:18

They are darkened in their understanding, alienated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to their hardness of heart.





















