𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚: ‘UNUSUAL SURGE’ IN SEVERE MYOCARDITIS CASES STRIKES NEWBORNS AND INFANTS IN THE UK

The WHO issued a warning regarding an “unusual surge” of myocarditis cases in babies that were born within the United Kingdom.

The increase in myocarditis has been dramatic. A hospital in the South Wales region reported only one myocarditis case in infants and newborns over the past six years.

However, over a span of less than a year, between June 2022 and April 2023, “ten babies under 28 days of age presented with symptoms of myocarditis” at that same hospital.





“I know what you’re thinking at this point,” said Epoch Times host Roman Balmakov. “What could have possibly led to this increase in myocarditis cases in babies during the years 2022 to 2023? Could it have anything to do with the large-scale push to get everyone in the country, including pregnant women, fully vaccinated?”





Edward Snowden (https://t.me/+EwkBwVQtTvVjY2Q6)✅ Private.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/