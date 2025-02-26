Historic Victory of RFK Jr. as HHS Head

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's confirmation as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)isn’t just a political win — it’s a pivotal moment for America’s future. RFK Jr. has been a champion for transparency and health advocacy, often facing intense criticism and censorship. His appointment to this powerful position is a game-changer, especially on issues like vaccine safety and healthcare reform.
In a exclusive interview, Del Bigtree shares insider details on this historic turn and what it means for us all.
