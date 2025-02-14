Russian drones swarm towards Reni Port during major attack!

On the evening of February 12, 2025, Russian forces once again launched a swarm of kamikaze drones, massively targeting the Port of Reni in the southern region of Odessa, near the border of Romania and Moldova. Footage circulated virally on the internet, showing Ukrainian air defenses continuing to try with all their might to shoot down, reportedly about 50 Russian drones appeared in the sky in different regions, lighting up the night in the Ukrainian city of Reni. The main blow was aimed at the port infrastructure and logistics structures in the port of Odessa and other ports in Odessa region, especially Reni, the main NATO transportation hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of Danube River. Thus, some Geraniums turned out to be faster and reached their targets, causing a series of powerful explosions!

According to reports, Russia sowed the famous Geran-2 or Shahed-136, the swarm drones are said to have crossed Moldova during their flight and some of them landed there. There are reports with images that two Shahed drones crashed in Moldovan territory - one drone exploded in agricultural fields near Ciumai, the other in fields between Ceadîr-Lunga and Valea Perjei. No casualties were reported, which most likely resulted from debris from the downed drones, shot down by Ukrainian modest air defenses on Wednesday night.

