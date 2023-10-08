BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The BBC Exposed (2013)
What is happening
What is happening
38 views • 10/08/2023

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


newsmediabbcfake news

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-bbc/

FROM 2013: For much of its 80 year existence, the BBC has been criticized by those who believe it to be an insidious mixture of political and cultural power, and now in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal, the British public is once again outraged at their national broadcaster. Join us today on The Corbett Report as we examine the history, function, and institutional biases of the BBC, and how the British people are rising up against the Big Brother Corporation.
Keywords
fake newsnewspedophiliabbcmediajimmy savile2013child sex abusethe corbett reportthe official corbett report rumble channelbbc exposed
