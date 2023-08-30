BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"A Very Dangerous Moment" - Hungary's Orbán Warns Tucker "A 3rd World War Could Be Knocking On The Door"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
131 views • 08/30/2023

Orbán – Hungary’s longest-serving prime minister – knows a thing or two about Russia (having grown up under their occupation, and been arrested and thrown into jail by Russian-backed police for his efforts to liberate the country) and Ukraine (a nation with which is shares a border), and so Tucker sat down to ask him – what exactly is going on in Ukraine right now (given the propagandic opacity of news in America).

Seemingly for his unwillingness to simply acquiesce to every talking point provided by Washington, and instead to put his nation’s people first – and their energy and food needs – Orbán has been called a “fascist” numerous times by western media, a ‘puppet of Putin’ and ‘friend of Russia’..

Keywords
tucker carlsonww3warninghungaryorbanvictor orban
