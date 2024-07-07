Prophecies | TRUMP, INDEPENDENCE DAY, PROMISE LAND - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
Mike Thompson June 28, 2024
0-9:57
https://youtu.be/Y66eNtcOlKQ?si=57RPYobpTGfZo797
Joseph Z July 3, 2024
0 - 2:25
2:50 - 4:05
4:27 - 4:47
https://rumble.com/v557vvh-were-in-july-and-god-is-speaking.html
Hank Kunneman June 30, 2024
1:21 - 4:47
https://youtu.be/U8uwfosSyAQ?si=dTkP1JBGolsUPc-x
Amanda Grace July 1, 2024
14:29 - 17:37
42:55 - 44:45
25:21 - 41:28
50:22 - 57:56
https://www.youtube.com/live/ujXQa3aIrQI?si=T5dPou0r51v44SuH
Julie Green July 2, 2024
12:02 - 18:41
https://rumble.com/v551tyf-live-with-julie.html
Robin Bullock 11th Hour July 2, 2024
46:25 - 46:53
56:56 - 59:11
https://www.youtube.com/live/QyeNWeu0ap8?si=1YenzhKHxjyb7XzM
Robin Bullock Intelligence Briefing June 28, 2024
3:17:07 - 3:32:01
https://rumble.com/v54bu4f-live-intel-briefing-w-robin-bullock-june-28-2024.html
Johnny Enlow July 1, 2024
1:06:51 - 1:11:53
1:13:09 - 1:24:48
1:27:50 - 1:32:19
https://rumble.com/v54vk53-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-112.htm
