Mystic Marie-Julie Jahenny on Russia and the 3 Days of Darkness

Quo Vadis





Dec 5, 2023





Marie-Julie Jahenny was a French mystic who lived from 1850 to 1941.

She claimed to have received numerous visions from the Virgin Mary, who warned her of a coming chastisement for the sins of the world.

One of the most famous prophecies of Marie-Julie Jahenny is the Three Days of Darkness.

She said that these three days would be a time of great suffering for the world.

The sun would be darkened, the moon would turn to blood, and there would be widespread chaos and destruction.

Marie-Julie Jahenny also predicted that Russia would play a major role in the Three Days of Darkness.

She said that Russia would be the source of the chastisement, and that it would be a time of great persecution for the Catholic Church.

The Three Days of Darkness have not yet happened, but many people believe that they are still a possibility.

Some people believe that they will happen in the near future, while others believe that they will happen much later.

It is important to note that the Three Days of Darkness are just one of many prophecies that have been made about the end times.

It is also important to remember that these prophecies are not always clear, and their interpretation can vary.

Here are some additional details about the Three Days of Darkness as predicted by Marie-Julie Jahenny:

The darkness would be so complete that it would be impossible to see even your own hand in front of your face.

The air would be filled with a foul odor, and there would be a great deal of suffering and death.

Only those who had prayed and prepared for the event would be spared.

After the three days, the sun would return and the world would be reborn.

Marie-Julie Jahenny’s prophecies about the Three Days of Darkness are a sobering reminder of the dangers of sin and the importance of preparing for the end times.

They are also a message of hope, as they promise that a new world will eventually be born after the darkness has passed.

Marie-Julie Jahenny said that during the Three Days of Darkness, the only light that would be available would be from blessed beeswax candles.

She said that these candles would miraculously stay lit for the entire duration of the darkness, and that they would provide protection from the evil forces that would be unleashed during this time.

Jahenny also said that it was important to have a blessed beeswax candle in your home before the Three Days of Darkness began.

She said that if you did not have a candle, it would be too late to get one, as the stores would be closed and the roads would be impassable.

The significance of beeswax candles in the Three Days of Darkness is not fully understood.

Some people believe that the beeswax is a symbol of purity and innocence, and that it will protect those who have it from the evil forces that will be unleashed during this time.

Others believe that the beeswax candles are a physical manifestation of God’s protection, and that they will provide light and hope in the midst of darkness.

Whether or not you believe in the Three Days of Darkness, the message of Marie-Julie Jahenny is clear: it is important to be prepared for the possibility of a future chastisement.

She said that those who are prepared will be spared, and that those who are not will be lost.

Marie-Julie Jahenny, mystic and stigmatist from La Fraudais, was born on February 12, 1850 in the small town of Blain in Brittany (in the west of France).

The Lord endowed her with many graces for her first Communions, graces to which she responded with ever greater devotion.

In 1873, she received from Heaven the most special mystical gift - the stigmata.

She was blessed with frequent visions of Jesus and Mary, as well as many prophetic enlightenments.

With unerring accuracy, the mystic prophesied many things that happened in the future.

The Church considers her to be an authentic mystic because the first local bishop to examine her case, Bishop Fournier of Nantes, was sympathetic to her cause and believed that everything that happened to her was of supernatural origin.

With unerring accuracy, the mystic prophesied two world wars, the election of Pope Saint Pius X, the various persecutions of the Church, the punishment and fate of apostate France. But a lot still needs to be fulfilled.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUt_u5Paqz0