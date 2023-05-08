Defunding the W.H.O.! Insights from the American Sovereignty Coalition with Ron Armstrong| Ep. 16

Ron Armstrong is the President of Stand Up Michigan, a large grassroots organization. He is a former mayor and leader not only in Michigan but a strong voice on the national level. He is currently working with the American Sovereignty Coalition. This coalition is a non-partisan group dedicated to protecting the U.S. Constitution and defending national sovereignty against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Their immediate priority is to prevent global governance arrangements that conflict with representative, limited government, such as the World Health Organization's attempt to dictate public health policies. The Sovereignty Coalition aims to ensure that the U.S. is no longer under the WHO's authority and to create limited collaboration arrangements during pandemics. Their mission is to protect the sovereignty, constitutional Republic, and personal freedoms of the United States.Show more





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan

Find more from Ron Armstrong:

Websites:

www.sovereigntycoalition.org

www.standupmichigan.com

www.choosefreedomusa.com

Twitter:

Sovereignty Coalition (@sovcoalition) / Twitter

Stand Up Michigan | We The People (@standup_mi) / Twitter

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.





Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





Show less

CSID: 4b2012d6c65fd12c









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co