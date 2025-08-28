Episode 2 - Let's Talk About Flat Earth!!! with Brad Olsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to the HIGH VIBE TRIBE where our goal is to vibrate our way outa this shit show! On this second episode my buddy Brad Olsen and i discuss the Flat Earth psy-op and briefly touch on some of the strange things that have come from it. Brad is a well known researcher, writer and publisher of excellent travel and esoteric books..
Check out his two websites here:
"The Only Thing Flat Earthers Have To Fear Is Sphere Itself!"