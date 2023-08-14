BEFORE THERE WAS AN ABRAMS - GM AND CHRYSLER COMPETED TO MAKE THIS TANK - THE XM1 IN WAR THUNDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is the predecessor to the Abrams throne. General Motors and Chrysler competed to perfect the design for Americas newest and best ever tank. A close up look at this beginning of American superiority in tanks after being behind the curve since WWII. How deep does War Thunder go with its stats and specs? VERY deep, we take a look at what you can learn just from a tank game.