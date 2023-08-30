Don't Beat the Donkey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From April 21st, 2019
In this message, Pastor Dean addresses the issues that Christians allow in their hearts which blind them from certain Biblical truths. The spirit of Balaam has crept into our midst. Some Christians are even mocking their brothers and sisters in Christ for believing the Bible over man.