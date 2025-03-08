P.1 W.A. election: NO constitutionally lawful candidates. My strategy to GIVE THE BASTARDS NOTHING! MVI_3979-84,6-9merged

It has taken me a lifetime to finally realise that our electoral system in Australia, state and federal, is rotten to the core, unconstitutional, and feeds the beasts that are increasingly enslaving us. My strategy today, this 8th March 2025 state election in Western Australia, which occurs every 4 years, was to have my name registered as having attended the polling booth, to avoid a fine or the rigmarole of contesting a fine, for which, given my full-time caring role of my wife JK, my own health struggles, and severe time constraints, I don’t have the energy nor time, and to ensure that my 2 ballot papers could not be used corruptly, nor, through the preferential voting stitch-up, put my vote to someone opposite to my wishes, nor have any money paid to any party or independent from my vote. Thus, I used an ink biro, rather than the pencils provided, and I wrote on both ballot papers, the upper and lower house versions, ‘No constitutionally lawful candidates’, which holds the possibility of nudging the vote counter, and the scrutineers, to come to the same realisation that the Australian electoral system is one giant evil travesty. Disclaimer: All of my statements in this video are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken. Do your own research, take your own responsibility.