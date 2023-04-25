© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"When People... Decide that the Goal is to Destroy Things, Destruction for its own sake... what you’re Watching is Not a Political Movement, it’s Evil." - Tucker Carlson, April 21, 2023
This is an excerpt from his speech. Fox News Host Tucker Carlson delivers a keynote speech at Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21.
https://twitter.com/Heritage/status/1650555334392524813?cxt=HHwWmsC9yZzV-ectAAAA