BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John O’Looney - They know they are killing people but they are just doing thier job. Murderers
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 04/19/2024

Jim Crenshaw


April 19, 2024


Killing and taking orders for a paycheck.

"I have to I have to it's my job"...they need to die.


Get a different job bitch. Tell people the truth. Bring it before the school board you worthless coward. Go on social media and tell parents the truth. These people who just go along with murder and harm for a paycheck have no moral compass or ability. That is why I curse them so bad on this channel. Many know and have somehow convinced themselves that this behavior is alright.


Medical professionals, politicians, teachers and celebrities as well as others who do this are cowards. Murdering children for a paycheck. I hope the burn in hell.


Source: debess: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5W8Qpgv76n77/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/y07orbqEzBgH/

Keywords
crimemurderjobkillingsilencepaycheckjim crenshawjohn olooney
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy