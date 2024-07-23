BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎖 Putin awarded SHAMAN the title of 'Honored Artist of the Russian Federation' - "I serve Russia!"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 9 months ago

🎖 President Vladimir Putin awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation to SHAMAN.

This is the highest award awarded to citizens, for exceptional merit. They are given a beautiful medal. When he gets it, probably in a ceremony, if I find a video, I'll post it. Cynthia

SHAMAN (Yaroslav Dronov) announces to the audience that President Vladimir Putin has awarded him the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation... "I serve Russia" then he gave a big smile, looking almost bashfully humble of such an honor, then he quickly turned away.

This is what SHAMAN posted what he said with this video, on his Telegram channel of:

"Dear friends, just during my solo concert in Sochi, which was always sold out, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded me the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation."

"I serve Russia!"

Cynthia... If you want to hear some songs, in my channel search type, shaman.

Also, explain:  National Artist of the Russian Federation, is an honorary and the highest title awarded to citizens of the Russian Federation, all outstanding in the performing arts, whose merits are exceptional in the sphere of the development of the performing arts (theatre, music, dance, circus, cinema, etc.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy