Why Consider Being a Prepper? Seven Good Reasons [Listed Below]

Seven real threats [good reasons!] that call for physical preparations…

1. Natural disasters [electrical storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, etc.]

2. Cyber attack on the grid [the greatest threat?]

3. EMP [Electromagnetic Pulse]

4. Terrorist sabotage of the grid [sub station snipers]

5. CME [Coronal Mass Ejection]

6. Nuclear war

7. A “one world government/currency” and “the mark of the beast” [a future test for those who would not want to take part]





Review of important end times understandings:

1. People who understand what is "going on" in this world and know what "to do" for a secure future are not all that fearful...just the way God wants it!

2. The Bible has a solid history of being 100% accurate when it comes to the hundreds of prophecies made about the first coming of Christ.

3. We need to study the Bible for our own personal understanding...not simply rely on someone else's interpretation.

4. Bible prophecies are not as complicated as most people think...especially if we use the "clear prophecies" to explain the "unclear prophecies"!

5. We should avoid arguments with people who understand Scriptures differently, as arguing almost always distracts people from finding the truth!





