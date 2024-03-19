Government criminals in Greece

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Karystianou (Μαρία Καρυστιανού) speaking in the European Parliament on behalf of hundreds of families of victims from the Tempi-Greece train massacre, and additional 1,300,000 Greeks who have signed her petition, demanding justice and criminal charges for those responsible and for the henious governmental cover-up afterwards.