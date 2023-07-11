BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LOL...!! Flat Earthers Privately Confess the World is Round after Gyroscope Proof. LOL...!!!
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 07/11/2023

This was released in 2019 from the Netflix movie, “Behind the Curve”. Bob Knodel shares his Ring Laser Gyroscope experiment and admits that they shouldn’t tell others this truth! LOL…!!!


This is a FAIR USE of two minutes from the movie, “Behind the Curve”.

I have dear friends and volunteers who are flat earthers. Intelligent people can be misled because there are so many conspiracies, some people are not going to take the time to study all the proof that the world is not flat. It is actually an oblate spheroid because the earth is a tiny bit fatter at the equator. Shapes of this type are called ellipsoids. It is a shame that many sincere, kind hearted people have been fooled into becoming flat earthers because of the deceptive videos and websites put out for the purpose of deceiving them. Please be kinder to them. As you can see from the myriad comments below, many flat earthers are not kind "to us". They need help. We don't. Treat flat earthers the way a psychiatric nurse would treat a crazy person. You care but proceed with caution, knowing some get triggered to react very negatively.

Pray for their future...

Keywords
flat earthplanet eartheric dubaybrian ruhe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy