The British Edda Day 5 Breaking Free From the Mind Trap

Ilu is another name or title for El/Hymi/Heidi/Frigg. She is the foundation for the Kali of the Ganges. Ilu is also connected to the Babylonian Lilith, and their concept of Ilu Limnu, or "Evil God[s]." Iit's interesting how close Ilu Limnu is to Illuminati. Perhaps instead of light being referenced here, to the initiated, they may have a differed understanding.
