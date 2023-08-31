BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FLS students have never gone to prison or had their bank account levied by IRS for 20+ years (Full)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 08/31/2023

Americans who have stopped filing tax returns with the IRS by joining Freedom Law School’s (FLS) Restore Freedom Plan (formally known as the Royal Freedom Package), have NEVER gone to prison, had their bank accounts or paychecks levied, and their homes or any other assets seized by the IRS.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of FLS, will discuss how FLS has done this; going head-to-head with the IRS, and restoring freedom for everyday Americans. 

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy