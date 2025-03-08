This Saint News 8/3/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: We're gonna start off with the supposed Epstein files and why they will likely never be released. Krystal and Saagar go all in and really press Senator Elissa Slotkin on Democrat support for Israel. Ivermectin is showing promise in treating all kinds of ailments, from cancer to autism. American Eagle ads have had the internet in a frenzy this week--what that about? And y'all heard about that beatdown in Cincinnati. Turns out, it may be a case of FAFO. You'll see. RFKJ is going to discuss the CDC budget and how they spend their money. And when it's all said and done fam, I'll hit you with the Fun Stuff.





Joe Rogan discussing Hunter Biden and Channel 5 on the JRE

https://x.com/Channel5iveNews/status/1948089624691179761





A CIA note reveals that “one day before the [intel community] analysts convened for a coordinated session, Brennan announced they had a ‘strong consensus’ on Russia-Trump collusion.” The Obama gang’s report was rigged before it was written! https://x.com/JudicialWatch/status/1949651022051508435





The BuyrApp is gonna change the grocery store forever. https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1949493666290282564





The NYC shooter was a high school football star from Southern California.

https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1950029570490716244





Stage 4 Cancers Responding to Repurposed Drugs – Dr. William Makis Reveals Remarkable Results https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1951019494366646384





NETANYAHU CHARGED WITH BRIBERY AND FRAUD: If convicted Benjamin Netanyahu will face several years in prison and must resign as the Prime Minister of Israel. https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1935333525084848628





Tulsi announces Obama authorized assassination attempt on Trump

https://x.com/i/status/1947663953166762080





The $100M FireAid concert was never about fire victims.

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1949461237177397301





Bombshell investigation: Is Israel spying on the world through VPNs?!

https://x.com/i/status/1946622605726974462





"When we infiltrated the Yang Gang, the operation had moved to the Groyper's carrying the whole thing." https://x.com/Millie__Weaver/status/1947677142244069764





"Orthopedics Is By Far The Most Corrupt Form Of Medicine & The 2nd Most Corrupt Is Oncology."Gardiner Harris https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/1947565815026401413





One year before Dementia sets in, your Brain gives you Signs

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1944277134387949972





Democrat Just Said The REAL Reason For Illegal Immigration

https://x.com/i/status/1948767840070242657





The Department of Justice is suing Mayor Eric Adams and NYC for harboring illegal migrants under sanctuary city policies

https://x.com/kekiustees/status/1949633993780998508





John Brennan’s Security company was Busted Messing with Obama’s Passport Files at the State Department Months before he was Elected President

https://x.com/i/status/1943495641465835634





Fire victims lost everything, but not a single dollar from the $100 MILLION raised ever reached them.

https://x.com/CAGOP/status/1947365827487142258





We Interviewed Sen. Slotkin today about Israel's genocide in Gaza and the responsibility of those in power. https://x.com/krystalball/status/1950239110611824936





Mike Pence is as dirty and corrupt as we all thought

https://x.com/i/status/1948024790020772144





CIA official from that administration spills the beans and snitches on the FBI

https://x.com/i/status/1950297360145199536





Welcome to camp FN!

https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1939760985897934929





DOGE is using AI to remove half of federal regulations because they are illegal.

https://x.com/i/status/1951244017599213781





Tesla Opened A Diner In LA — Here’s What It’s Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOnamzPC2Qk&list=PLD3qp7AhbTmMtL3EelBeITIld3QI6WF-u&index=28





A message for those in charge of mainstream media

https://x.com/WritesideBlonde/status/1947658856948957463