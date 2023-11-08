Hamas publishes new footage of Clashes with the Israeli Army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas publishes new footage of clashes with the Israeli army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip.
Adding:
Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza:
The resistance continues to confront the occupation forces on several fronts in the Strip.
The resistance confronts the occupation forces in the northwest of the Gaza Strip and Al-Qassam confirms the targeting of a number of tanks in the Tawam Roundabout.
The resistance confronts the occupation on the Tal al-Hawa axis, fires control of Abra Street with striking force, and is lurking for the enemy.
Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza: The resistance also confronts the occupation on the axis of southeastern Gaza and prevents the enemy from advancing