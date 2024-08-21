© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Seven Mysteries Of The LORD-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 20 2024
13 views • 8 months ago
The apostle Paul is the leader of the body of Christ in the Church Age, and it his doctrine and his gospel, given to him by the Lord, that is the doctrine for born again Christians. It was something so new at the time he received it, that it’s called a ‘mystery’ because, before Paul, it was known only to God. This is the subject of our Bible study tonight. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we travel back in time to the Damascus road where Saul gets saved, and look at his ‘bible college years’ spent on the backside of the Arabian desert. It is here where Saul learns something that Peter, James and John did not know, and would not know until Paul comes around to teach it to them. Tell me that doesn’t blow your mind? Now, I know this isn’t discussed much in our lukewarm, Laodicean, and low-doctrine age we find ourselves in, but it’s the gospel truth and it will change the way you study your Bible. Tonight we enter into the mysteries of God, and find the answers!
