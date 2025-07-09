© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flash Floods Ravage Ruidoso, New Mexico | Urgent Rescue and Evacuations Underway
Description
Ruidoso, New Mexico, is battling severe flash flooding after heavy rains transformed creeks into dangerous torrents. Homes and cabins have been swept away, roads blocked, and power outages reported. Emergency crews are conducting rescues and shelters have opened for displaced residents. Watch this video for the latest updates and safety information. Subscribe for ongoing coverage of this developing disaster.
Hashtags
#NewMexicoFlood #RuidosoFlood #FlashFlood #FloodRescue #DisasterRelief #WeatherAlert #EmergencyEvacuation #NaturalDisaster #FloodSafety #breakingnewslive