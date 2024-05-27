© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The soldiers of the “North” group of troops continue to destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov direction. In this video, the Lancet with a thermal imager destroys another enemy self-propelled gun. The fire and subsequent detonation of the ammunition are clearly visible at the end of the video.