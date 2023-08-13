FBI Section Chief Ted Gunderson Talks About Satanism and the Illuminati in Government

Fighting #Evil is a full time job!



Now that Ted has left this realm we need TWO Warriors to take his place!

The ONLY way we win this battle is by educating and activating the masses

And that is just plain scary! But it's about that time...

What we ALL must do is STOP consenting to giving government more power!

Government is a CORPORATION and has no interest in protecting you!

It's very important that you know that the CORPORATION we call "government" considers YOU and yours "Enemies of the State." So you may want to be very careful about the data and information that you allow them to collect from you!

The Government's entire mission is to take 50% of every dollar you earn, right off of the top, and then get as much of whatever you have left, as they can get.

STOP "consenting" to being ruled over by corporate scumbags!

STOP agreeing to abide by unlawful statutes and codes!

STOP "consenting" to being someone's #Slave!

STOP believing that the US CORPORATION is your government!

It's NOT!

Understanding that Maritime Admiralty Law or the "Law of the SEA"

Or "Law of Commerce" or UCC is what we have in our courts!

Our Courts SHOULD be places where you get #Justice!

But under admiralty law, the Judge is just another #Banker out to make you pay

Our #Courts are basically places "to settle DEBTS"

Every time you walk into the door they want MONEY!

You are either brought up on CHARGES (The charges you must pay)

Or sometimes you can get a BOND... But it'll cost you MONEY!

It's just one more way to fleece the sheep folks!

Our Courts have NOTHING to do with Justice...

But have EVERYTHING to do with #Banking