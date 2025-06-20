Emma's gym went from vaccination centre to cardiac arrest centre!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Emma still hasn't figured out where she screwed up. The story blames everything under the sun ... except her vaccines.
Sources
Procured from:
https://x.com/resilient333/status/1935746489709461584
Profiles
https://www.facebook.com/share/1ZatrJ15o9/
https://www.facebook.com/share/18zMWMX7kV/
Story
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14823697/Superfit-43-cardiac-arrest-warning-sign.html
Music: Depeche Mode - Strangelove
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report