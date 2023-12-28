Create New Account
Age of Catastrophe - Governments and Elites already Bugging Out
GoneDark
Published 2 months ago

It is official, many government officials and Elites have either bugged out or are preparing to in the near future.  Been in the works for decades but Elites have broken away and are going it on their own.  Most of the wealthiest have already left the USA.  While keeping it secret to the masses, I was advised to leave in 2018 by a number of insiders.  Enemy soldiers have infiltrated all 50 states and will attack once the signal is given.  The violence will be catastrophic, the suffering will be immense.  Not much more to say other than we were sold out by traitors in in 1947.  All down-hill from there.

prepping survival security supplies food storage plans underground bases dumbs preparations continuity of government elite bunkers body-guards

