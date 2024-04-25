‘You Should Be Ashamed’: Israeli Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin Rips Netanyahu, IDF In Hamas Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian group Hamas released a new video showing an Israeli hostage. The video shows a hostage named Hersh Goldberg-Polin lashing out at the Israeli PM and government. "Benjamin Netanyahu should be ashamed of himself," said Goldberg-Polin in the video. He claimed that bombings by the Israeli Air Force had killed 70 captives in the Gaza Strip. 23-year-old Israeli-American was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
