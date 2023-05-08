alexChristoforou Syria in Arab League. Surovikins Bakhmut trap. Odessa bridge strike. Putin makes it rain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
alexChristoforou Syria in Arab League. Surovikins Bakhmut trap. Odessa bridge strike. Putin makes it rainAlex Christoforou @AlexChristoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqMxvcilS6M&t
https://rumble.com/v2morrq-syria-in-arab-league.-surovikins-bakhmut-trap.-odessa-bridge-strike.-putin-.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oqMxvcilS6M/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/syria-in-arab-league.-surovikin's:d
Syria in Arab League. Surovikin's Bakhmut trap. Odessa bridge strike. Putin makes it rain. U/1