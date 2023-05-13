© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，
中共有很多像叶简明这样的人。他们伪装成企业家，商业人。这就是他们所说的 "统一战线 "的战略。
On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava
There are many people like Ye Jianming in the CCP. They disguise themselves as entrepreneurs or business people, and this is what they call the "United Front" strategy.
