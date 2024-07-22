On Your Health with Dr. Tenpenny, with guest, Dr. Brian Hooker

Jul 15, 7:00 pm EDT

Brian S. Hooker, Ph.D., is the Senior Director of Science and Research at Children’s Health Defense, an organization committed to the best health for children in the U.S. and worldwide. He is also a former

Professor of Biology at Simpson University in Redding, California, where he specialized in microbiology and biotechnology. Dr. Hooker coauthored, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the New York Times best-selling book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak.





In 1985, Dr. Hooker earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, California. He earned his Master of Science degree in 1988 and his doctorate in 1990, both in biochemical engineering, from Washington State University in Pullman,

Washington.





Brian Hooker has many accomplishments to his credit, including co-inventor for five patents, recipient of the Battelle Entrepreneurial Award in 2001, and a Federal Laboratory Consortium Recognition Award in 1999 for his work on “Reactive Transport in 3-Dimensions.” The breadth of Hooker’s over 70 science and engineering papers have been published in internationally recognized, peer-reviewed journals.





Dr. Hooker has been active in vaccine safety since 2001 and has a 25-year-old son with autism. In 2013 and 2014, Dr. Hooker worked with the CDC Whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, to expose fraud and corruption within vaccine safety research in the CDC, which led to the release of over 10,000 pages of documents.





