Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull, Eye to Peep

AmbGun Mini 14 page

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 4 Safety

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 5 Trigger

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 6 Piston Driven Action

The original Mini-14 featured a 12 ½” length of pull, the current millennium production is 13 ½”.

While I’m ok with trigger manipulation at the new longer length, I think it makes for an excessive eye to peep sight distance.





To get the clarifying benefits of a peep, the eye should be about 2” or max 3” from it.

Buttstock pad to peep is 14 1/2”..on the AR, with the same trigger LOP, it’s 11 ½”.





Cut ⅝” off the wood stock. Replace the recoil pad for a thin butt plate to shave another ¼”. for a 12 5/8” LOP.





Install Tech Sights to shift the peep back half inch. I wish it set all the way back to the end of the receiver. Aperture is nearly half that of the stock peep making for a crisper front sight. I need 10 MOA more elevation. Thought maybe the loop sling was throwing things off, but shooting without being slung up POI was the same. Groups are pretty good. File down the front sight? Need a good selection of shop tools to dial in the Mini.





Coming Next in the AmbGun Mini 14 series…the magazine release.