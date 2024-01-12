FlatEarthDave, Crush the Lunar Landing Hoax

Breaking the spell of the indoctrination around some of the biggest lies ever told is really hard for some people. I reached out to Dave for our 3rd interview, because I wanted to add another dive into the hoax around the moon landings of the Apollo.

Dave has been working to expose these lies since 2015 after his friend Sofia Smallstorm told him to look into the FE thing. Ever since then, he has been dedicated to waking more and more people. I really do appreciate his research and time that he has committed to this mission.

We talk more about the lunacy that is the idea of leaving earth and then passing through the Van Allen radiation belt to land on the moon. BTW, not one other space agency has landed on the moon in the 54 years since the US "did it"!

All evidence, blueprints and telemetry data was destroyed after those missions, so that is why NASA has said, was the reason that they haven't been able to go again.

I am sure that the latest mission, Artemis will never go.

WEB: FlatEarthDave.com





X: https://x.com/thefepodcast?s=20