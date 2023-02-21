© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In memoriam of the legend Dr. Gilbert Blair
1 view • 02/21/2023
This episode we will give a respectful acknowledgment to one of the most underrated rated scholars.
Dr. Delbert Blair is one of the most influential and prolific teacher, researcher, author, African historian, and metaphysician.
Dr. Blair’s Lectures somehow leave you speechless in his accuracy and predictions over the last 20yrs in which events are still unfolding even at this present time.
Dare if you will to uncover and learn more about Dr. Blair and his incredible work and clips that only touch the surface of such a Pioneer in the field of ancient history via Kemetic Orthodoxy.
This month in history we give honor and with esteemed regards to Dr. Delbert Blair.
https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/crQuVrV6Eeg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWJkTejbmgI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4olkPkfqD48
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrNfe_KlexA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Sa3xwSxGW8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-I_d1hcDaCI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gL0VTjo3HzU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrv8QD-r948
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rWeLBgRSQM
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aEvbjp8xqYM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzvVy4K_00c
https://youtube.com/shorts/09TrIeoDF8k?feature=share
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/k0LSk4-v2d8
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/g_rsx1qGBs4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzJ-hGoLE1c
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/IbGgI1j2igg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0LqHQs1jWk
