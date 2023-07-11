Russian Alligator is the main reason for the failure of Ukraine joint NATO offensive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Air Force attack helicopter, Ka-52 "Alligator" is a real hunter who is the main reason for the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine offensive along the entire front. The Russian air superiority of the Alligator was not taken into account by NATO during hostilities, where the helicopters effectively hunted down and destroyed many tanks and armored vehicles, especially on Zaporozhye front.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY