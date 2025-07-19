Epstein Files about to be Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/Yxy296oc0zs?si=YSvSDKXtH6MTrDSC
DOJ Fires Epstein Coverup Artist Maurene Comey As Patel’s FBI Closes In On The Obama Deep State Coup Plotters
Alex Jones delivers a breakdown of what the recent firing of Maurene Comey, the Deep State daughter of ex-FBI Director James Comey, means for the Trump administration and future of investigations into intelligence agency blackmail rings as she previously ran the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and P. Diddy.