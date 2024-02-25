Live Special 2024 -03- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join & Tell us your experiences

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(rough time locations)





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal

No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing. Chat about Fixing Dads PC

and Being Trolled by Gabber on twitter.

[00:10:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - What is color light and how does it interact with pigments

like what causes the grass to look GREEN! (too come but first...)

[00:11:00] (2b) Rising Sun why is it orange-yellow.. why is it Dark

on ground but objects can be lit up, Paul explains.

[00:22:00] (2c) How do we see coloyrs/color

[00:28:00] (2d) Comparing our eyes to a camera Lens and sensor

[00:42:00] (2e) Cones and Rods in the eye

[00:47:00] (2f) How does color work at ATOM level?

[00:57:00] (2g) Pauls theory of Data storage in energy of the particle

and why re-incarnation could exist

[01:00:00] (2h) Pigments and how many colors/colours can humans

see and computers LCD produce

[01:11:00] (3) Paul opens up the openlines for anyone to come on

to talk science UFOs and the universe

[01:16:00] (4) Focusing Mask for telescopes and diffraction pattern

[01:28:00] (5) Paul side tracked on NZ Telethon and trying

to find out the popular star NZ loved. Leesa Gibbons.

[01:39:00] (6) What are Dimensions and Dimensional Aliens

[01:51:00] (6b) String Theory Dimension's

[02:13:00] (6c) Electro-Magnetic Pulse you can feel before a big

quake hits and Mike senses and hears a buzz sound in UK

[02:18:00] (6d) Radio signals from your fillings? or house electronics?

[02:38:00] (6e) Mike has seen the universe in minds eye when on

Magic Shrooms

[02:42:00] (7) NASA/SpaceX lands Rover on the moon but did it survive?

[03:00:00] (8) Why you can trust Paul and Paul talks about stuff

that happened in his life that changed him

[03:12:00] (9) We end up talking about USA and world politics

and the lies we are being told and why some conspiracies are

true.





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









