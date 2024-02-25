Live Special 2024 -03- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join & Tell us your experiences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal
No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
are working ok before continuing. Chat about Fixing Dads PC
and Being Trolled by Gabber on twitter.
[00:10:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - What is color light and how does it interact with pigments
like what causes the grass to look GREEN! (too come but first...)
[00:11:00] (2b) Rising Sun why is it orange-yellow.. why is it Dark
on ground but objects can be lit up, Paul explains.
[00:22:00] (2c) How do we see coloyrs/color
[00:28:00] (2d) Comparing our eyes to a camera Lens and sensor
[00:42:00] (2e) Cones and Rods in the eye
[00:47:00] (2f) How does color work at ATOM level?
[00:57:00] (2g) Pauls theory of Data storage in energy of the particle
and why re-incarnation could exist
[01:00:00] (2h) Pigments and how many colors/colours can humans
see and computers LCD produce
[01:11:00] (3) Paul opens up the openlines for anyone to come on
to talk science UFOs and the universe
[01:16:00] (4) Focusing Mask for telescopes and diffraction pattern
[01:28:00] (5) Paul side tracked on NZ Telethon and trying
to find out the popular star NZ loved. Leesa Gibbons.
[01:39:00] (6) What are Dimensions and Dimensional Aliens
[01:51:00] (6b) String Theory Dimension's
[02:13:00] (6c) Electro-Magnetic Pulse you can feel before a big
quake hits and Mike senses and hears a buzz sound in UK
[02:18:00] (6d) Radio signals from your fillings? or house electronics?
[02:38:00] (6e) Mike has seen the universe in minds eye when on
Magic Shrooms
[02:42:00] (7) NASA/SpaceX lands Rover on the moon but did it survive?
[03:00:00] (8) Why you can trust Paul and Paul talks about stuff
that happened in his life that changed him
[03:12:00] (9) We end up talking about USA and world politics
and the lies we are being told and why some conspiracies are
true.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
