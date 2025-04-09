After: 58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic. Video from April 8, 2025.
The incident at the Jet Set Club occurred during a concert and killed the local governor and a former MLB player.
Rescuers are still searching for people in the rubble, local media report.
Update from late last night, hours after:
🚨 The death toll from a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has risen to 79.
President Luis Abinader signed a decree in Santo Domingo declaring three days of national mourning for the victims.